I will manage somewhere next season, says Arsenal's Wenger
Arsene Wenger said on Friday that he will definitely still be a manager next season, whether at Arsenal or "somewhere else".
LONDON Senegal midfielder Mohamed Diame faces a possible three-month layoff after injuring his hamstring in West Ham United's 3-2 Premier League defeat by Liverpool on Sunday.
Diame was carried off on a stretcher after 73 minutes having pulled up and fallen to the ground clutching his hamstring.
"Not good, it does not take a medical expert to know it is a serious hamstring tear when he falls and stopped the way he did," West Ham manager Allardyce told reporters.
"I would expect, in medical terms, for it to be a grade 3 (injury) and that could be anything up to eight, 10 or 12 weeks."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
Arsene Wenger said on Friday that he will definitely still be a manager next season, whether at Arsenal or "somewhere else".
LONDON Bournemouth have been charged for a breach of the FA's anti-doping rules relating to "club whereabouts" information, English soccer's governing body said on Friday.
AUCKLAND Imran Tahir's wicket celebrations were among the highlights of South Africa's 78-run win in Friday's Twenty20 clash but New Zealand have more to worry about than just the exuberant leg-spinner as they head into the one-day series.