LONDON Fulham have signed Mali midfielder Mahamadou Diarra until the end of the season pending a visa being granted, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 30-year-old played for AS Monaco for the second half of last term after four seasons at Real Madrid, where he made 122 appearances and won two Spanish league titles but barely featured in the side once Jose Mourinho arrived as manager.

Diarra also spent five seasons before that at Olympique Lyon, winning the French Ligue 1 title four times.

Fulham's statement said there is an option to extend the deal to 2013.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)