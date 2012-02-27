I will manage somewhere next season, says Arsenal's Wenger
Arsene Wenger said on Friday that he will definitely still be a manager next season, whether at Arsenal or "somewhere else".
LONDON Fulham have signed Mali midfielder Mahamadou Diarra until the end of the season pending a visa being granted, the Premier League club said on Monday.
The 30-year-old played for AS Monaco for the second half of last term after four seasons at Real Madrid, where he made 122 appearances and won two Spanish league titles but barely featured in the side once Jose Mourinho arrived as manager.
Diarra also spent five seasons before that at Olympique Lyon, winning the French Ligue 1 title four times.
Fulham's statement said there is an option to extend the deal to 2013.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON Bournemouth have been charged for a breach of the FA's anti-doping rules relating to "club whereabouts" information, English soccer's governing body said on Friday.
WELLINGTON Former All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter has returned to New Zealand for a planned holiday after he failed a drink-driving test in Paris earlier this week.