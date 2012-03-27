LONDON The FA announced plans on Tuesday to appoint a technical director who will run operations at the FA's new national training centre at St George's Park and help improve England's prospects of international success.

England last had a permanent technical director in 2002 when Howard Wilkinson left the post. The new man will report to the FA's director of football development Trevor Brooking and help make the new base in central England a centre of excellence for coaches.

Alex Horne, the FA's general secretary, said in a statement on the FA's website (www.thefa.com): "The role of technical director will be crucial as we continue to strive towards improving the technical ability and knowledge of our players and coaches both now and in the future."

The new technical director will have to have a UEFA Pro Licence or the equivalent and is part of the FA's drive to raise the standards of football at both elite and grassroots level.

The FA are also looking for a new manager for the national side with Tottenham Hotspur's manager Harry Redknapp the favourite to be offered the post towards the end of the season.

England's only major trophy is the 1966 World Cup despite its Premier League being the richest in the world and football having been born in the country.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)