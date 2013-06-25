Fleetwood Town midfielder Gerard Kinsella has been banned for two years after testing positive for the drug nandrolone, the Football Association said on its website (www.thefa.com) on Tuesday.

Kinsella, who did not make an appearance for the League Two (fourth tier) side last season, admitted an FA charge in relation to its anti-doping regulations, with the suspension backdated from February 5 when the out-of-competition test was carried out.

The decision is subject to appeal.

