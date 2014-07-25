United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
LONDON Factbox on Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba who re-signed for Chelsea on a one-year deal on Friday:
Born: March 11, 1978 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast
CLUB CAREER
* Drogba begins career at French Ligue 2 club Le Mans.
* Makes mark in the 2002-03 season, scoring 17 goals in 34 appearances for Ligue 1 side Guingamp.
* Moves to Olympique Marseille in 2003 and scores 18 league goals to help them reach the UEFA Cup final.
* Joins Chelsea in 2004 for 24 million pounds ($35.81 million) and wins the Premier League and League Cup in his first season, scoring in extra time in a 3-2 win over Liverpool in the final.
* Wins another title the following season when Chelsea become only the second team to win back-to-back crowns in the Premier League era.
* In 2007 scores both goals in Chelsea's 2-1 League Cup final win over Arsenal and the winner in the first FA Cup final at the new Wembley Stadium against Manchester United.
* In the 2008 Champions League final Drogba is sent off in the 117th minute for clashing with Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic, becoming only the second player to be red-carded in the final after Arsenal keeper Jens Lehmann in 2006.
* Banned for six European matches after confronting the referee and for a dramatic outburst at television cameras in reaction to Chelsea's controversial elimination by Barcelona in the 2008-09 Champions League semi-finals.
* Scores in 2009 FA Cup final victory over Everton.
* Scores only goal in 2010 FA Cup final victory over Portsmouth.
* Scores winning penalty as Chelsea capture the Champions League title for the first time with a shootout victory in the final against Bayern Munich in 2012, his 10th and final trophy at Stamford Bridge.
* Leaves Chelsea after the final having scored 157 goals in 341 appearances.
* Has spells at Shanghai Shenhua in China and Galatasaray in Turkey before re-signing for Chelsea in July 2014.
INTERNATIONAL CAREER
* Makes Ivory Coast debut on September. 8, 2002 against South Africa and scores first goal on February 11, 2003 against Cameroon in a 3-0 victory.
* Captains team to African Nations Cup final in 2006 which they lose to 4-2 on penalties to Egypt after a 0-0 draw, with Drogba's penalty saved.
* Named African Footballer of the Year in 2006, edging out Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o by 79 votes to 74.
* Helps his country through World Cup qualifying campaign in 2009, scoring five goals as the Ivorians finish unbeaten.
* Named African Footballer of the Year for a second time in 2009.
* Wins 100th cap in a friendly against Bosnia in June 2014 before playing all three games as Ivorians are knocked out in first round at the World Cup in Brazil.
* Regarded as his country's greatest ever player.
(Compiled by Toby Davis and Tom Hayward)
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.