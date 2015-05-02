LONDON Veteran striker Didier Drogba is expecting a "crazy" Stamford Bridge atmosphere when Chelsea attempt to clinch the Premier League title for the first time in five years with a win at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The 37-year-old former Ivory Coast international is dreaming of an avalanche of goals against London rivals Palace, just like 2010 when Chelsea wrapped up the championship with an 8-0 home drubbing of Wigan Athletic.

"I remember when we had to play Wigan to win the title, the atmosphere was crazy," Drogba told the club's in-house television channel. "I think Sunday is going to be the same and I hope we are going to score a lot of goals for the fans.

"It's a derby as well. Crystal Palace are going to come and show what they can do and try to disturb us but really I think Sunday has to be a blue day."

Drogba was on the bench for much of this season until top scorer Diego Costa suffered a hamstring injury in a 3-2 victory at Hull City on March 22 and since then the Ivorian has featured regularly in the starting lineup.

"I can't wait for Sunday," he said. "We just want to win the league now, that's the most important thing.

"Everybody is focused, everybody is waiting for Sunday to happen and to come quick because we really want to play that game."

Jose Mourinho's Chelsea have a 13-point lead at the top of the table with five matches left to play.

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)