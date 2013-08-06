Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer, who scored two goals in the 5-0 English League Cup final win over Bradford City in February, has signed a new four-year deal with the Premier League club.
"I am still trying to improve as a footballer and I feel I can do that here," the 25-year-old told the club website (www.swanseacity.net) on Tuesday.
"You look at the potential of the club when you are making key decisions like this and I don't see the club going downhill in any way. I can only see it going up and up."
Dyer joined Swansea, who will feature in their third successive Premier League campaign this season, from Southampton for a fee of 400,000 pounds ($613,200) in 2009.
($1 = 0.6523 British pounds)
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Robert Woodward)
BENGALURU Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up six wickets to lead India to a dramatic 75-run victory over Australia in the second test on Tuesday, the win enabling the hosts to level the four-match series at 1-1.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina’s Jaguares are on the up but will need to stamp out indiscipline if they are to thrive in their second season in Super Rugby, winger Matias Orlando told Reuters.