LONDON Manchester United defender Jonny Evans has denied a Football Association (FA) charge of spitting at Newcastle United forward Papiss Cisse, the governing body said on Twitter on Friday.

The incident occurred when the 27-year-old Northern Ireland international tangled with Cisse in the 38th minute of United's 1-0 Premier League victory at St James' Park on Wednesday.

"Manchester United's Jonny Evans denies FA charge in relation to incident involving Papiss Cisse," the FA said on Twitter.

"Independent Regulatory Commission hearing tonight (Friday), decision expected tomorrow (Saturday)."

Senegalese international Cisse, 29, faces a heavy punishment, according to media reports, after he accepted the FA's charge on Thursday.

