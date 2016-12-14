Ronald Koeman believes Everton's switch to a more aggressive approach following a lacklustre start to Tuesday's 2-1 win over Arsenal at Goodison Park was key to ending the north London side's 14-match unbeaten Premier League run.

Everton defender Ashley Williams scored the winner in the 86th minute for the Dutchman's side after right back Seamus Coleman had equalised shortly before halftime to cancel out Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez's deflected opener.

"Sorry. The key was how we played after 20 minutes. That was the team we like to see, what the fans like. Face to face, aggression, pressing and playing football. It was really poor in the beginning," the Everton manager told British media.

"We played every ball back instead of forward and made it difficult. Then there is no chance (normally) against Arsenal -- they are too good. The weakness is if you go face to face and be aggressive and you win the battle."

Everton have struggled to live up to their early season promise as the win over Arsenal was only their second victory in their last 12 matches.

"If you show that commitment then it is difficult to beat Everton in Goodison Park," Koeman added.

"I hope the players will learn what happened and what we did after 20 minutes is what we need to show. I hope from now on we realise how strong we can be if we play like this."

Everton, who are seventh in the table, host Merseyside rivals Liverpool, in third, on Monday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)