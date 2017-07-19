FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Everton midfielder Barkley out for a month after surgery
July 19, 2017 / 6:03 PM / 19 hours ago

Everton midfielder Barkley out for a month after surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Everton v Watford - Premier League - Goodison Park - 12/5/17 Everton's Ross Barkley applauds fans after the match Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has had groin surgery and will be out for four weeks, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Barkley, who did not travel with Everton's squad to a pre-season training game in the Netherlands and also missed a trip to Tanzania earlier this month because of the injury, is now a doubt for the start of the new season.

Everton begin their Premier League campaign at home to Stoke City on Aug. 12.

"Ross Barkley underwent surgery today on his groin," Everton said in a statement on their website. "The surgery has been a success and he is expected to be able to return to play in approximately four weeks."

Barkley, 23, has yet to sign a new contract with Everton and has been linked by British media with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Toby Chopra

