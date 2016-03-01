Tough-tackling Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic has signed a new five-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said.

The 23-year-old Bosnia international joined Everton from Hungarian club Ferencvaros in July 2014 and has made 40 appearances for the Premier League side in all competitions, becoming a crowd favourite for his determined play.

"After a year and a half with the club, it makes me proud that they have given me a new deal," Besic told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com).

Besic will miss Tuesday’s match at Aston Villa because of a hamstring injury but may return for Saturday’s home game against West Ham United.

