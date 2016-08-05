West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
Everton have been dealt an injury blow ahead of the new Premier League season, as midfielder Muhamed Besic has ruled himself out for six months after picking up an injury during Wayne Rooney's testimonial game.
The 23-year-old, who joined Everton from Hungarian club Ferencvaros in July 2014, was forced off just 12 minutes after coming on at Old Trafford on Wednesday, and British media said the midfielder has sustained a serious knee injury.
"Six months out! #devastated," Besic tweeted (@Mo_Besic).
The Bosnia international was restricted to just 12 league games last season after a succession of hamstring injuries as the Merseyside club finished 11th in the league table.
Everton begin their league campaign against Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on Aug. 13.
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.