Everton forward Yannick Bolasie will have surgery to repair knee ligament damage sustained in the 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Democratic Republic of Congo international picked up the injury in the second half at Goodison Park and the Toffees confirmed on Monday he needed an operation.

"Scans have now confirmed anterior cruciate ligament damage to the right knee. Bolasie will undergo surgery in the next few days," the club said on their website (www.evertonfc.com).

Bolasie, 27, had played in every game for Everton since joining on a five-year contract from Crystal Palace in August for an initial fee of 25 million pounds ($31.82 million).

($1 = 0.7857 pounds)

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)