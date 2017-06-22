Britain Football Soccer - Everton v Swansea City - Premier League - Goodison Park - 19/11/16 Everton's Yannick Bolasie during the warm up before the match Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie expects to return from his serious knee injury a more cautious player, believing the approach will improve his composure on the ball and help him reach the next level.

The speedy Congolese wide man was recruited by manager Ronald Koeman last August and made 13 Premier League appearances before sustaining a season-ending injury in December. He was ruled out for a year and has since undergone two surgeries.

The 27-year-old is confident he can return to action by the end of the year with a more settled approach that his former managers at Crystal Palace had predicted.

"Strangely, I think that having this injury will give me the composure that I have been looking for," Bolasie told British media.

"I know that will take my game to another level. I am going to be subconsciously more cautious with any sharp movements, but that should improve my game massively.

"My old managers Alan Pardew and Tony Pulis always felt I would gain more composure with age.

"Now I have had this injury, I think it will come, but I don't think I will lose my pace or my sprinting -- and I feel strong already."

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)