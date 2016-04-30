Britain Football Soccer - Everton v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Goodison Park - 30/4/16Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and players applaud the fans at the end of the gameReuters / Phil NobleLivepic

LONDON - Everton manager Roberto Martinez enjoyed some respite as his struggling side beat Bournemouth 2-1 for a first Premier League win in eight matches on Saturday but it did little to placate the disgruntled fans.

Leighton Baines secured the points with a well-struck second-half winner but the full-time whistle prompted many banners to be unfurled calling for Martinez to be sacked.

During the game an aeroplane circled above Goodison Park trailing the message: "Time to Go Roberto".

Everton's slide was at least halted by three overdue points, but a week after an FA Cup semi-final defeat and with a hammering by Liverpool fresh in the memory, Martinez's future still looks to be in serious jeopardy.

"The win was very important -- it has been an emotional time. We had to win. We had to dig deep, we showed we were a team and that we have character," the Spaniard said.

Asked about the protests, he added: "Those aspects are not for me. My concentration is preparing the players and preparing for the game."

A clash between teams with little to play for apart from pride began in lively fashion with two goals in the opening 10 minutes.

First Tom Cleverley fired Everton ahead with a neat turn and shot but Bournemouth responded almost immediately with Marc Pugh rolling the ball home from close range.

Fears of a ninth home defeat in all competitions this season for Everton subsided, however, when Baines scored the winner, slamming home Aaron Lennon's cross.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)