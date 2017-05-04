Alonso expecting grid penalties in Baku
LONDON Fernando Alonso is expecting more grid penalties in Azerbaijan this weekend as a consequence of Honda-powered McLaren's ongoing power unit problems.
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is keen to improve on his breakthrough season at the club after signing a new five-year contract on Wednesday.
The 20-year-old, who joined Ronald Koeman's side last August from Sheffield United, has made 10 appearances so far this season, scoring his maiden goal in 4-0 victory over Hull City in March.
"I hadn't expected things to move as fast ... and I'm working hard every day to improve," Calvert-Lewin told the club website (www.evertonfc.com). "I'm learning every day in training and in the games, so I can't ask for much more.
"It only feels like yesterday when I was signing for Everton, so to be here now is a great feeling.
"My leap into the first-team was a bit quicker than expected ... and I'm now really enjoying being part of the first-team squad."
LONDON Victorious Pakistan players dominated the Champions Trophy team of the tournament which was announced on Monday with their captain Sarfraz Ahmed named captain of the side.
BIRMINGHAM, England Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says returning to the scene of her "fairytale" first grand slam win will be a particularly emotional occasion this year.