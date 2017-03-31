Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley will join Watford permanently at the end of his current loan spell, the Premier League clubs said on their websites on Friday.
Cleverley, who has 42 appearances for Everton, joined Watford on loan in January with an option to make the move permanent. Watford have take up that option, handing the 27-year-old a new five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
West Ham United's first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.
Referees at this year's Confederations Cup in Russia will have the power to abandon games over discriminatory behaviour by fans as part of a three-step procedure to promote fair-play during the tournament, governing body FIFA has said.