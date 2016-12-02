Full back Seamus Coleman is hoping Everton can maintain their unbeaten run at Goodison Park to leapfrog Manchester United with a victory over their Premier League opponents on Sunday.

The Merseyside club have 19 points from 13 games to sit in seventh, a point and place behind United, and despite struggling for recent form, Everton have won and drawn three apiece of their six league home games.

"We can take confidence from the home record. The home form has been good. If we beat United on Sunday, we go above them in the league," Coleman told the club website. (www.evertonfc.com)

"It is going to be a tough game against Manchester United but we have to go out and perform and do so for 90 minutes -- not for 45.

"The way things are going at the minute, we just want to get out there and put things right.

"We have to look forward, do the right things... There have been some games recently where we haven't been good enough."

The 28-year-old right back has played 10 league games this campaign and scored twice, including a late equaliser against Swansea at home on Nov. 19.

