Frank de Boer would find it difficult to turn down an opportunity to manage Everton and is looking forward to the challenges of the Premier League, his brother Ronald has said.

The 46-year-old is a leading contender to replace Roberto Martinez at the Merseyside club after ending a five-and-a-half-year spell in charge of Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam earlier this month.

Ronald said Everton had not contacted his brother about the vacant manager's job at Goodison Park but he would find an offer from the club difficult to result should it arise.

"Frank is keen (on managing Everton)," Ronald de Boer told the Liverpool Echo. "Everton are a big club and it would be a challenge, but I know for sure he would take the job if offered. But he hasn't spoken to Everton."

Everton finished 11th in the league table and Martinez was sacked on May 12.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)