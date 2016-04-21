LONDON Everton's Ramiro Funes Mori has apologised to Liverpool's Divock Origi for his horror tackle in Wednesday's Merseyside derby that earned the Argentine defender a straight red card.

Funes Mori was sent off five minutes into the second half after mistiming a tackle and planting his studs into Origi's ankle. The Belgian had to be taken off on a stretcher.

"I very much regret what happened yesterday," Funes Mori said in a statement on Thursday. "It was never my intention to harm a rival nor my colleagues (by) leaving the field.

"And regarding Divock Origi, I fervently hope it's nothing serious and know that was never my intention to hurt (him). I ask my apologies for what happened."

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said Origi, who opened the scoring in his team's 4-0 victory, had suffered a twisted ankle, but the club are yet to learn the full extent of his injury.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)