Defender Mason Holgate can not wait to get back on the pitch after returning from a three-month Premier League absence during Everton's 1-1 draw against Manchester United last weekend.

The 20-year-old, who replaced injured first choice right back Seamus Coleman in the second half at Goodison Park, last played in the league in August, but impressed manager Ronald Koeman in Wayne Rooney's testimonial game at Old Trafford.

"There wasn't time for nerves because of how quickly it happened," the 20-year-old Holgate told the club website about running out at Old Trafford (www.evertonfc.com).

"I've been waiting and wanting to get back playing again... it wasn't as daunting because I played them in the testimonial in pre-season at Old Trafford."

Holgate, who has made just six first team appearances this season, added he was able to retain his match fitness due to regular games for the under-23 side.

"I know I am ready to go... It's not something I haven't done before. Once I go on, I know... I can do it," he added.

"Playing with the 23s has helped me. I've been playing every week and keeping my match fitness up so when I was needed it wasn't like I wasn't sharp or anything like that."

