Palmer must deliver, says Renault F1 boss
LONDON Renault have warned Jolyon Palmer that his Formula One place is not assured and he has to start scoring points after drawing a blank so far this season.
LONDON Everton suffered a double blow ahead of next weekend's Liverpool derby with two players injured on duty for Ireland against Wales at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Friday.
Fullback Seamus Coleman faces a long spell on the sidelines after breaking his leg following a horror challenge from Wales defender Neil Taylor while midfielder James McCarthy pulled out of Friday's game moments before the start with a recurring hamstring injury.
The same injury has restricted McCarthy's recent club appearances and news of his latest setback is likely to further strain the relationship between Everton manager Ronald Koeman and Ireland boss Martin O'Neill, who ignored the Dutchman's plea not to play McCarthy in another qualifier last year, dismissing his unhappiness as "nonsense."
Liverpool host Everton on April 1.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson)
Russian flyweight Misha Aloyan has lost an appeal to have his 2016 Olympic boxing silver medal reinstated after he failed a drugs test.
NOTTINGHAM These days Donna Vekic is best known as the girlfriend of three-times grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka but it is easy to forget that five years ago she was tipped as the next big thing.