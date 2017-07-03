Kerber finds it tough going at the top
LONDON There can be few things in tennis more embarrassing than being beaten in the first round of a grand slam tournament while ranked number one in the world.
LONDON Everton have signed England defender Michael Keane from Burnley in a deal worth up to 30 million pounds, the Premier League clubs announced on Monday.
The 24-year-old, who has penned a five-year contract, is Everton's fifth signing of a close season which has seen the club's Dutch manager Ronald Koeman invest heavily in improving the side.
The fee represents a record sale for Burnley, who signed the central defender from Manchester United in January 2015 for an undisclosed fee put at two million pounds by British media.
In March, Keane made his full England debut in a friendly against Germany before playing in a World Cup qualifier versus Lithuania.
($1 = 0.7729 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)
VITTEL, France French champion Arnaud Demare claimed his maiden Tour de France stage win when he powered to victory in a crash-marred finale on day four on Tuesday, while world champion Peter Sagan was penalised after sending Mark Cavendish crashing to the ground.
PARIS World champion Peter Sagan has been kicked out of the Tour de France after sending Briton Mark Cavendish crashing in the finale of Tuesday's fourth stage, the race jury president said.