Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin's thigh injury is not serious and he will return to action within 10 days, manager Ronald Koeman said after the Frenchman missed Sunday's 3-0 Premier League loss to leaders Chelsea.

Everton have lost just one league game that Schneiderlin has been involved in and the 27-year-old was ruled out of the Chelsea game after sustaining the injury in training.

"It's not really bad. It's not the end of the season for Morgan. Maybe (he will be available for) next week, maybe not - but it will not take longer than 10 days," Koeman told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com).

Everton travel to third-bottom Swansea City on Saturday before hosting Watford and end their season at sixth-placed Arsenal.

