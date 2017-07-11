Everton's Lennon cannot wait to return to action

Britain Football Soccer - Everton v Arsenal - Premier League - Goodison Park - 13/12/16 Everton's Aaron Lennon looks dejected after a missed chance Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic/Files

(Reuters) - Everton' Aaron Lennon cannot wait to "kick on", the midfielder said, after recovering from a stress-related illness and returning to pre-season training with the Premier League club last week.

The 30-year-old last played for Everton in February and the club subsequently released a statement saying that the player was receiving care and treatment for an illness.

The former Tottenham Hotspur winger received widespread support from players, pundits and fans all around the world.

"It's great to be back after a difficult period. I've had a good first week of training and can't wait to kick on now," Lennon said in a statement on Twitter.

He thanked the medical staff as well as his former and current clubs for their support.

"The support I've had from Everton, Spurs, their fans, football fans and concerned members of the general public has been incredible.

"Lastly, a special thanks to the staff at Everton, my team-mates, and especially my family and the people around me."

Everton start their pre-season fixtures against Gor Mahia FC in Tanzania on Thursday.