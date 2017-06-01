Everton will allow striker Romelu Lukaku to leave if "certain clubs" present bids that meet the 100 million pound price tag placed on him by the Premier League side, his agent has said.

Lukaku, 24, is the club's top scorer this season with 25 goals in 36 league appearances and helped his team secure a seventh placed finish but rejected a new contract at the Merseyside club in March.

"Lukaku had a promise that if certain clubs came, that he could leave this summer," his agent Mino Raiola told British broadcasting station TalkSPORT.

"We are not in concrete talks with anybody at this moment, but hearing the market I think some clubs will contact Everton.

"If the price is right for Everton and the project is right for Lukaku then I think he will want to make another step, but we are not there yet."

Raiola would not call the massive price tag placed on the Belgian international excessive.

"In two years' time maybe 100 million pounds for a guy who makes (scores) 26 goals is a good deal," Raiola said.

"The market will be ruled by the people who buy so if there is a club that needs Lukaku and thinks he is worth £100m, then Everton are right (to ask for £100m)."

He said that Lukaku had an amicable relationship with the club despite rejecting the contract.

"At that moment we decided not to sign the contract but I have to say the relationship with the club is very good and we knew if someone would come and satisfy Everton then there is a possibility that he leaves," Raiola said.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)