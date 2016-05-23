New Zealand's Wagner doubtful for South Africa tests
WELLINGTON New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner is doubtful for next month's home test series against South Africa after fracturing a finger in his bowling hand in a domestic match on Wednesday.
Striker Romelu Lukaku has fuelled speculation about his future at Everton, saying he has decided where he will be playing next season and insisting he would prefer to ply his trade in England.
The Belgium international, who netted 25 goals in 46 appearances this campaign, has been the Merseyside club's top scorer for the past two seasons following his a record 28 million-pound move from Chelsea.
"In my head I know where I want to go but I'm keeping that to myself. You will know when it is concluded. I have to make a good choice but in my head that has happened already," Lukaku, 23, told British media.
"I have played (in England) for five years now, it's my league. But there are other nice clubs. I follow Spanish and German football and I also have something for the Italian league. Wherever I go I want to win prizes."
Belgium face Italy, Ireland and Sweden in European Championship Group E in France which starts on June 10.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.