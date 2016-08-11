Everton will be without injured Romelu Lukaku for their Premier League opener against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, said coach Ronald Koeman on Thursday.

Former Southampton manager Koeman begins his reign at Goodison Park when they host last season's title challengers Spurs on Saturday.

"Lukaku is doubtful because of the cut from the Espanyol game," Koeman told journalists, "(Seamus) Coleman has a problem as well."

The Dutch coach also affirmed Everton's desire to keep hold of Lukaku, scorer of 18 Premier League goals last season, with the British media widely reporting that Chelsea are keen on the Belgian international.

New signing Ashley Williams -- a 12 million pound ($15.57 million) buy from Swansea City -- arrives to replace England defender John Stones, who completed a 47.5 million pound switch to Manchester City earlier this week.

"We had to get a new defender," Koeman added, "and Ashley brings experience, leadership and he knows the Premier League but he's still not available for the weekend."

