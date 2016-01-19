Football Soccer - Everton v Crystal Palace - Barclays Premier League - Goodison Park - 7/12/15Everton's Seamus Coleman applauds their fans after the gameAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers

Everton midfielder James McCarthy and right back Seamus Coleman have returned to first-team training, manager Roberto Martinez said on Tuesday.

Coleman, who sustained a calf muscle strain in the 2-1 first leg League Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City on Jan. 6, had been expected to be out for three to four weeks.

McCarthy has played just once in the last eight weeks because of a groin problem.

They are unlikely to be risked in Sunday's Premier League clash with 17th-placed Swansea City but could be involved in the second leg against Manchester City next week.

"James McCarthy and Seamus Coleman are both progressing really well and I expect those two to be back in the squad after this full week," Martinez told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com).

