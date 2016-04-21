Everton must compensate their fans by advancing to the FA Cup final after putting on a woeful display in the 4-0 Premier League drubbing against Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday, manager Roberto Martinez said.

The Toffees take on an in-form Manchester United side, who have won five of their last six games in all competitions, at Wembley on Saturday as the Spanish manager looks to guide the club to silverware for the first time in more than a decade.

A red card for Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori, who will miss the semi-final through suspension, all but compounded their timid display against Juergen Klopp's men and Martinez urged his side to quickly shift their focus after the damaging defeat.

"We have to move on quickly and repay our fans with a proper, proper performance and proper showing in the semi-final. We shouldn't dwell on this game too much," Martinez told British media.

"The top and bottom is we didn't cope with the emotions and didn't deal with it. Saturday is so huge we don't need any motivation now. There's a feeling of embarrassment. We shouldn't put on show like this.

"There's no denying that the only thing that matters is to prepare the game on Saturday, regroup and make sure we have that opportunity to repay what the fans deserve."

Crystal Palace play Watford in the second semi-final at Wembley on Sunday with the final taking place at the same venue on May 21.

