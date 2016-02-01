Ireland's Aiden McGeady celebrates after scoring against Georgia during their Euro 2016 Group D qualifying soccer match in Tbilisi September 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Midfielder Aiden McGeady is on the verge of leaving Everton on loan for a team in the Championship (second-tier), manager Roberto Martinez has said.

The Ireland winger, who joined Everton from Russian side Spartak Moscow in 2014, has made just one appearance for the club this season and is seeking more regular playing time with one eye on this year's European Championship.

McGeady has attracted interest from Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers and Martinez revealed that Everton had already agreed terms with two clubs.

"It seems very close. We've agreed terms with two teams in the Championship. It's just a matter of time before one of the deals is clinched," Martinez told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com).

"Aiden needs to play and it's a really good opportunity for him to do that in a very demanding fixture list for a team that can get a really good tempo into Aiden for the Euros."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)