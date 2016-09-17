Football Soccer Britain - Everton v Middlesbrough - Premier League - Goodison Park - 17/9/16Everton's Ross Barkley in action with Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala Reuters / Scott HeppellLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Football Soccer Britain - Everton v Middlesbrough - Premier League - Goodison Park - 17/9/16Middlesbrough's David Nugent in action with Everton's Idrissa Gueye Action Images via Reuters / Ed SykesLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Football Soccer Britain - Everton v Middlesbrough - Premier League - Goodison Park - 17/9/16Everton manager Ronald Koeman applauds the fans at the end of the gameReuters / Scott HeppellLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Football Soccer Britain - Everton v Middlesbrough - Premier League - Goodison Park - 17/9/16Everton's Gareth Barry with referee Lee Mason and Ross Barkley as he is substitutedAction Images via Reuters / Ed SykesLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Football Soccer Britain - Everton v Middlesbrough - Premier League - Goodison Park - 17/9/16Middlesbrough's Adam Clayton and Antonio Barragan at the end of the matchReuters / Scott HeppellLivepic

Football Soccer Britain - Everton v Middlesbrough - Premier League - Goodison Park - 17/9/16Everton's Romelu Lukaku celebrates their third goal by Yannick BolasieAction Images via Reuters / Ed SykesLivepic

Football Soccer Britain - Everton v Middlesbrough - Premier League - Goodison Park - 17/9/16Everton's Gareth Barry applauds the fans as he is substitutedReuters / Scott HeppellLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Sept 17 - Gareth Barry scored on his 600th Premier League appearance as Everton fought back on Saturday to beat Middlesbrough 3-1 and return to second in the Premier League, two points adrift of Manchester City.

The hosts trailed after keeper Maarten Stekelenburg parried the ball into his own goal under a heavy challenge from Alvaro Negredo in the 21st minute but were level three minutes later when Barry marked his milestone with a goal.

Seamus Coleman gave Everton the lead three minutes before halftime when he danced past two Middlesbrough defenders and passed the ball into the net and just before the break Romelu Lukaku converted a Yannick Bolasie cross.

The victory moved manager Ronald Koeman's side on to 13 points and gave the Dutchman the best five-game start to a Premier League season by any Everton manager.

