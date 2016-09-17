Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
Everton manager Ronald Koeman is not one to get carried away so it was unsurprising that he reacted to their best ever start to a Premier League season by focussing on where they needed to improve.
Everton made light work of promoted Middlesbrough on Saturday, fighting back from going behind to win 3-1, with midfielder Gareth Barry marking his 600th Premier League appearance with a goal.
Further efforts from Seamus Coleman and Romelu Lukaku wrapped up a victory that lifted unbeaten Everton back into second in the table after five games.
They are two points off leaders Manchester City, but Koeman, who arrived from Southampton in the close season, is demanding more from his players.
"They need to run more and they need to press more and then you make it difficult for your opponent," he told the BBC.
The Dutchman has led a swift turnaround in Everton's fortunes after they finished last season in dismal fashion, winning once in 10 league games before former manager Roberto Martinez was sacked.
Koeman has now won four straight league games following their draw with Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend.
"First it's a good start in results and in points, but the most important thing is the way we got the points," Koeman said.
"You see the reaction of the fans, they like it how we play.
"The team is more aggressive than it was, that's what we like to be in football."
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Neil Robinson)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-