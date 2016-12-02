Manchester United do not need to practise their finishing to improve their goal-scoring record ahead of Sunday's Premier League game at Everton, manager Jose Mourinho said.

United have won only two of their last 10 league games, severely damaging their title aspirations as they sit sixth in the table, 11 points behind leaders Chelsea after 13 matches.

"Not the finishing as this is something we always do," Mourinho told reporters on Friday.

United have failed to convert many chances, particularly in home games they have dominated this season, but they did beat West Ham United 4-1 in a League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

"What we did before West Ham, and to be honest it wasn't just before the cup, it was before the league game too, was to play against that system with three central defenders and two wing backs," Mourinho added.

"We had to find the right way to explore that system as it was one that - like every system - has good qualities but creates problems."

German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger made his first appearance of the season against West Ham and Mourinho said the 32-year-old was the "powerful one" in negotiations with the club because he has a contract until June 2018.

"Of course he can. When you have a contract with the club you are the powerful one - you can decide your future," Mourinho said when asked if Schweinsteiger could stay beyond January.

"In the summer we tried to make something happen for Bastian to get a different future, but he was the powerful one and decided to stay, even in difficult circumstances.

"He worked for that and deserved the happiness of the last match. I like people who are determined... He is one who can help us."

After being substituted during the win over West Ham due to injury, left back Luke Shaw is doubtful for the match against Everton, but Mourinho will welcome midfielders Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini back from suspension.

Captain Wayne Rooney will miss the trip to his former club as he serves a one-match ban.

