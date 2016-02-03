Feb 3 Everton 3 Newcastle United 0

Aaron Lennon's first-half goal and two late Ross Barkley penalties earned Everton a 3-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Lennon fired Everton ahead with a low shot on the turn from the edge of the penalty area midway through the first half and Barkley stroked home two late spot-kicks to keep Newcastle in the relegation zone.

Everton, who climbed to 11th in the table, hit the woodwork twice in the second half and Newcastle striker Alexsandar Mitrovic missed a great chance to equalise when he volleyed wide from close range.

Barkley slotted home a penalty two minutes from the end of the game after Lennon was tripped in the area and he repeated the feat in stoppage time having been fouled by Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles, who was sent off for the offence.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)