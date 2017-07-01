Confederations Cup third-place playoff goes to extra time
MOSCOW Portugal and Mexico will play extra time to decide who wins third place in the Confederations Cup after the two sides drew their playoff match 1-1 after 90 minutes on Sunday.
LONDON Everton have signed Henry Onyekuru from Belgian side KAS Eupen on a five-year deal and will loan out the Nigeria striker to Anderlecht next season, the Premier League club said on Friday.
The 20-year-old was joint-leading scorer in Belgium's top flight last season with 22 goals in 38 games for Eupen and was linked with a number of clubs, including Arsenal.
Having agreed personal terms, Onyekuru, who scored 30 goals in 60 matches in all competitions in two years at Eupen, had a medical at Everton earlier this week. No fee was disclosed.
Onyekuru, who has played once for the Super Eagles, is Everton's third close-season signing.
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford joined from Sunderland for 30 million pounds and Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen cost 25 million pounds from Ajax Amsterdam.
LIEGE, Belgium Defending Chris Froome crashed during the second stage of the Tour de France, a 203.5-km ride from Duesseldorf to Liege on Sunday.
WELLINGTON British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien has been cleared to play the third and final test against the All Blacks at Eden Park next Saturday after being found not guilty of dangerous play during the second match in Wellington.