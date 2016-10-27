Everton left back Bryan Oviedo says he has curbed his attacking instincts for the sake of the balance of the team and to ensure he remains firmly in manager Ronald Koeman's plans.

The 26-year-old Costa Rican was handed the role after Leighton Baines suffered a hamstring injury and has put in a string of impressive performances.

"Maybe I am not expected to play that differently. It is the same aspects but maybe I have to be more concentrated on the defensive balance," Oviedo told British media.

"(The Everton coaching staff) like to be very good on the defensive balance. It is very important for the team. When we have possession and are on the attack, you have to be a very clever full-back because we create the balance of the team.

"Yes, I like to play going forward but there are moments when I need to be more controlled and if we are attacking on the right, then we need balance on the left and we need to work together as a team."

Everton, who are sixth in the Premier League, host 15th-placed West Ham United at Goodison Park on Sunday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)