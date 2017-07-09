FTSE firms as Carillion gets crushed
LONDON Factbox on former England captain Wayne Rooney who rejoined his boyhood club Everton on a two-year contract from their Premier League rivals Manchester United on Sunday.
EARLY DAYS
- Born on Oct. 24, 1985 in Croxteth, Liverpool to Jeanette Marie and Thomas Wayne Rooney.
- Began playing for Liverpool Schoolboys and scored 72 goals in a season, a record which stood till 2010.
EVERTON
- At the age of nine, he played for Copplehouse boys' club before he joined Everton.
- Scored over 100 goals for Under-10s and 11s and moved up to U-19 at the age of 15.
- Led Everton to the FA Youth Cup final in 2002, netting eight goals in the tournament.
- Became the second-youngest first-team player in club history behind Joe Royle when he made his senior debut against Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 17, 2002.
- Became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history, five days before his 17th birthday, when he came off the bench to score the match-winner in Everton's 2-1 victory over Arsenal.
MANCHESTER UNITED
- Rooney arrived at Old Trafford on a six-year deal for a transfer fee of 25.6 million pounds in August, 2004.
- Scored a hat-trick on his United debut in a 6-2 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League.
- Won the PFA young player of the year award after finishing as United's top league scorer in the 2004-05 season with 11 goals.
- Won his first league title with United in 2006-07 season after netting 14 goals.
- Scored 18 goals in a memorable 2007-08 season for United when they lifted the Champions League title after beating Chelsea in the final. They also edged out the London side to lift the Premier League trophy.
- Won third consecutive league title in 2008-09 season
- Finished the 2009-10 season with career-best tally of 34 goals and was rewarded with PFA player of the year award.
- Won two more league titles in 2010-11 and 2012-13.
- Was named club captain by manager Louis van Gaal before the start of 2014-15 campaign
- Led the United side to FA Cup victory in May 2016.
- Became only the third player to achieve 100 Premier League assists during United's 3-1 win over Swansea City in November, 2016.
- Surpassed Bobby Charlton to become the club's leading scorer after netting his 250th goal to secure a 1-1 draw at Stoke City in January, 2017.
- Won the Europa League title in May, 2017, beating Ajax Amsterdam 2-0 in the final.
ENGLAND
- Earned his first cap against Australia in 2003 at the age of 17 years and 111 days to become the youngest player to play for the national side.
- Named in UEFA's team of the tournament after scoring four goals in four games at the 2004 European Championship.
- Took over as England captain under manager Roy Hodgson in August, 2014.
- Broke Charlton's England goalscoring record, netting his 50th international goal from a penalty in a Euro 2016 qualifying fixture against Switzerland in 2015.
- Became the country's most-capped outfield player of with his 116th appearance in England's 1-0 win over Slovakia in September, 2016.
