Everton have signed Swiss under-21 international Shani Tarashaj from Grasshoppers for an undisclosed fee.

The Premier League team said on Thursday that the 20-year-old had put pen to paper on a four and a half year contract before going back on loan to Grasshoppers for the rest of the season to complete his national service.

"Shani is an enormous young talent in Swiss football who, without a doubt, will have a great future," manager Roberto Martinez told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com) on Thursday.

"We're delighted to have found a young player who believes our club is the perfect step for him to enhance his quality and to grow his career."

Tarashaj has scored eight goals in 18 games for Grasshoppers this season.

