A superb header by Argentine Erik Lamela earned Tottenham a 1-1 draw at Everton on Ronald Koeman’s Premier League debut as the Toffees coach after Ross Barkley gave the home side an early lead at Goodison Park on Saturday.

England midfielder Barkley provided Koeman with a perfect start to the season after floating in a fifth-minute free kick which evaded everyone in the penalty area and beat Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris at the far post.

Lloris limped off with a hamstring injury in the 36th minute and his replacement Michel Vorm kept the visitors afloat with a fine save on the stroke of halftime, denying Gerard Deulofeu who was sent clear by an awful back pass from Danny Rose.

Tottenham dominated after the break and got a deserved equaliser on the hour mark when Lamela turned in Kyle Walker’s cross. Everton keeper Maarten Stekelenburg rescued his side in the closing stages when he thwarted livewire Lamela and substitute Vincent Janssen.

