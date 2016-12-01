Everton striker Enner Valencia is hoping to see more first team action and have a bigger impact on the club's season as the Premier League approaches its traditional hectic festive schedule towards the end of the year.

The 27-year-old Ecuadorean, who moved to Everton on a season-long loan deal from West Ham United, is yet to make a Premier League start this season, with all his five appearances coming off the bench.

"Hopefully, I can play more games in this busy time over Christmas. I really want to be a part of the team and hopefully there will be a lot of rotation with players coming in and out," Valencia told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com).

"Hopefully, I can play my part. It is always the same when you go to a new club. You have to learn how they want you to operate. It has been different to what I have done previously.

"But when you start to understand what the manager wants from you then it becomes easier and that is how it is going at the moment."

With just one win in their last nine games, Everton have failed to live up to their early season promise and face a challenging December, with matches against Manchester United, Arsenal, city rivals Liverpool and champions Leicester City.

"We have to take advantage of the Christmas period, although it will be difficult. We have some important matches coming up and need to pick up as many points as we can," Valencia added.

Everton, who are seventh, host sixth-placed United on Sunday.

