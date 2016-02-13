Football Soccer - Everton v West Bromwich Albion - Barclays Premier League - Goodison Park - 13/2/16Everton's Ross Barkley in action with West Brom's Darren Fletcher Action Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic

Everton 0 West Bromwich Albion 1

Feb 13 West Bromwich Albion produced a dogged defensive performance after grabbing an early goal to snatch a 1-0 win at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

West Brom forward Salomon Rondon helped defender Jonas Olsson's looping header over the line following a corner after 14 minutes.

Everton dominated possession for the rest of the match but

West Brom defended with great discipline to stay well clear of the relegation zone.

"It was tough. I think especially in the last bit of the first half we were really on back foot," Olsson told the BBC.

"We are comfortable in our shape. In the second half there were some close ones but we were pretty much in control. It is a massive win for us."

Everton slipped to 10th in the table and their manager Roberto Martinez was unable to explain why they lost the game.

"We didn’t do anything wrong," the Spaniard told Sky Sports.

"Their one shot on target ends up in the back of the net. We look bright enough to open them, we hit the post, hit the crossbar," he added.

"The effort and the way that we play the game I couldn't fault. It is one of those moments in football sometimes that are difficult to explain."

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Clare Fallon)