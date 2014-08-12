Monaco stay true to attacking philosophy
MONACO Monaco took great pride in staying true to their attacking philosophy after knocking Manchester City out of the Champions League on Wednesday.
Everton have reached an "agreement in principle" to sign Chelsea winger Christian Atsu on a season-long loan, manager Roberto Martinez was reported as saying by local media on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Ghana international, who played at the World Cup, will join the Merseyside club subject to a work permit.
Atsu, who spent last season on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, joined Chelsea a year ago after starting out at Porto.
"Everything has been agreed with Christian - it's just a matter of finalising little details more with his work permit and personal situation," Martinez said in the Liverpool Echo.
"That will probably take a couple of days to get sorted but we have an agreement in principle to make the move as a loan deal until the end of the season."
MADRID Jan Oblak became an Atletico Madrid hero against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League two years ago and the Slovenian made his mark against the German side again with a virtuoso display on Wednesday.
MONACO Hired to turn Manchester City into true European heavyweights, Pep Guardiola failed just like those before him as his expensively-assembled side crashed out of the Champions League to Monaco on Wednesday.