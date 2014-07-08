Manchester City's Samir Nasri and Gareth Barry (R) celebrate a goal scored by Barry during the first half of their friendly soccer match against Chelsea at Yankee Stadium in New York, May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

LONDON Everton have signed former England midfielder Gareth Barry on a three-year deal after he spent last season with them on loan from Manchester City, the club said on Tuesday.

Barry, who has made 37 appearances and scored three goals for Everton, becomes manager Roberto Martinez's first close-season signing.

The 33-year-old, whose contract with Premier League champions City expired in June, helped Everton to fifth place and their best points total of the Premier League era.

"I've learned so much from the boss. It's a great set of players and the fans are fantastic. Everything about Everton feels right," he told Everton's Twitter feed.

Barry began his career with Brighton, currently in English football's second tier, but made his name with Aston Villa where he made his debut at the age of 17. He won 53 caps for England.

(Reporting by Neville Dalton; Editing by Toby Davis)