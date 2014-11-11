Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
LONDON Everton said on Tuesday that they still do not know how long former England midfielder Gareth Barry will be out of action after he sustained a serious ankle injury on Sunday, but they hope it will be weeks rather than months.
Barry, 33, was taken off in a 1-1 draw at Sunderland with what was feared to be a broken leg.
A report on the club website (www.evertonfc.com) said: "The player's treatment is ongoing and although it is too early to estimate a length of absence, it is hopeful the time out will be weeks rather than months.
"His ankle is still very swollen, which complicates assessment, but the Everton medical staff have confirmed that there is ligament damage in the area."
(Reporting By Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.