Wigan Athletic's manager Roberto Martinez holds up the cup during a victory parade after winning the English FA Cup in Wigan, northern England May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

New Everton manager Roberto Martinez made it three straight signings of former Wigan Athletic players when he swooped for defender Antolin Alcaraz and goalkeeper Joel Robles on Tuesday.

Martinez, who left relegated Wigan at the end of last season, also bought Ivory Coast striker Arouna Kone from the English FA Cup holders on Monday.

Paraguay's free-agent defender Alcaraz, 30, has agreed a two-year deal at Goodison Park, the Premier League club said on their website (www.evertonfc.com).

Martinez first signed Alcaraz, who missed much of last season through injury but played in the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City in May, from Belgian side Club Bruges in 2010.

The player appeared in the 2010 World Cup and helped his country to the final of the 2011 Copa America.

The 23-year-old Robles played the second half of last season on loan at Wigan.

"The goalkeeper...will return to play in the Premier League," said Atletico in a statement.

Joel was part of the Spain squad that won the European Under-21 championship in Israel last month.

Martinez has taken over at Everton from David Moyes who left for Manchester United when Alex Ferguson retired in May.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin and Mark Elkington, editing by Tony Jimenez)