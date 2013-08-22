Everton's manager Roberto Martinez directs his team against Valencia during their Guinness International Champions Cup soccer match in Miami Gardens, Florida August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Everton manager Roberto Martinez says they have not received further bids from Manchester United for Marouane Fellaini and Leighton Baines.

The Premier League champions offered a reported 28 million pounds ($43.93 million) earlier this week for Belgium midfielder Fellaini and England defender Baines, bids which Everton rejected and at the time said were "derisory and insulting".

"It's been quiet on that front and everything has been as we have informed our fans, and I think that's the way we are going to deal with the window now," Martinez said at a news conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion.

"We're still trying to be as strong as we can, if there is anything we need to inform our fans, we will do, but now the focus has to be our games."

The Spaniard said the two players had not been affected by the speculation, nor by the chance to rejoin former manager David Moyes at Old Trafford.

"They are very professional and I couldn't be prouder of their professionalism, the way they have been behaving.

"Remember they are two great assets for the football club and I think they realise what they've done over the past and are very, very respectful towards that."

Paraguayan Antolin Alcaraz is unavailable for the West Brom clash, while Frenchman Sylvain Distin is in doubt after injuring himself during the 2-2 draw with Norwich City.

Tony Hibbert and Irish international Darron Gibson could feature after missing that match.

Meanwhile, Everton says it will consult with fans over the style of a new club crest to be used from next season.

A redesign earlier in the year raised the ire of fans, with the new badge changing the "tower", and, most controversially, removing the club's Latin motto 'Nil Satis Nisi Optimum' (Nothing But the Best is Good Enough).

The club later apologised to fans and promised to use the design for just one season before changing again.

Fans will be able to provide feedback on how they want the new crest to look, offer their own suggestions and take part in focus groups, before voting for a final choice.

(Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by Ossian Shine)