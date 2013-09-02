Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku (L) challenges Aston Villa's Mathew Lowton during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Everton made three last-gasp signings just before the transfer window closed on Monday, capturing Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, Manchester City midfielder Gareth Barry and Wigan Athletic playmaker James McCarthy.

Belgian international Lukaku and former England player Barry agreed season-long loan deals while McCarthy was a permanent signing for a fee of 13 million pounds ($20 million), the English Premier League club said on their website (www.evertonfc.com).

McCarthy, 22, played under Everton manager Roberto Martinez when the Spaniard was in charge of Wigan.

Lukaku, 20, spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion. He went back to Chelsea at the end of the campaign and has featured as a substitute in two of their three league games this season.

He also suffered the anguish of being the only player to miss a spot-kick when the Europa League holders were beaten 5-4 by Champions League winners Bayern Munich in a penalty shootout in Friday's UEFA Super Cup clash in Prague.

Lukaku was the sixth highest scorer in the Premier League last season with 17 goals for West Brom.

Barry, 32, brings a wealth of experience to Everton following spells at City and Aston Villa. ($1 = 0.6425 British pounds)

