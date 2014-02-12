The wild English weather ruined the night for thousands of Everton fans when the Premier League game against Crystal Palace was postponed on Wednesday...but a dream came true for one supporter.

Malaysian Rick Wee, a follower of the Merseyside club for 30 years, arrived at Goodison Park to watch his team play live for the first time only to see the match called off due to safety concerns.

"Sadly Everton v Palace called off due to bad weather. Dream to watch EFC play will continue to be on hold," Wee said on his Twitter feed alongside a picture of his match ticket.

Thanks in part to social media, the club found him before he left the ground and took him to meet manager Roberto Martinez and England left back Leighton Baines.

"Wish to thank Everton for the great hospitality. Really appreciate it, also much obliged to the many Evertonians sending warm messages," Wee tweeted.

"Today Everton just proved again that it is the people's club, taking extra effort to connect with the fans. Salute to the people running the club."

The match was postponed by the police for safety reasons after buildings surrounding the stadium were damaged by the storms lashing the country.

"It was the right decision to call it off," said Martinez. "The last thing we want is for any of the fans to get put in a dangerous position."

(Reporting by Mark Pangallo; editing by Tony Jimenez)