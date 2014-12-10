Everton's Ivory Coast striker Arouna Kone will play for the first time in over a year when the Premier League club host FC Krasnodar in the Europa League on Thursday, manager Roberto Martinez said.

Everton have already qualified for the last 32 as group winners so the Spaniard is using their final group game against the Russian side to rotate his squad.

He told reporters on Wednesday that Kone would start the match to make his first appearance since injuring his knee in a 2-1 win over Hull City in October last year.

Joel Robles, Christian Atsu, Steven Pienaar, Luke Garbutt and Tyias Browning will also be in the team along with Costa Rica left back Bryan Oviedo, who has made two appearances after recovering from an horrific broken leg 11 months ago.

"I want to thank all the fans for the support they have given to Bryan Oviedo and Arouna Kone. Tomorrow is a celebration for them," Martinez added.

"Arouna is quite unique in what he brings so as a manager you welcome him back. He has plenty of experience and will make a difference."

Kone, who became Martinez's first signing as Everton manager in a six million pounds ($9.42 million) move from Wigan Athletic in 2013, cannot wait to make his return.

"It's going to be fantastic to start. It'll be like making my debut again. It has been a long time coming," he said.

"I've never been out as long as I have with this injury. I have had to be patient. In training I feel great.

"The support from the manager and the fans has been very important. Last season was so frustrating. It was made easier with that support."

